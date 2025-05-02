Ghana, Nigeria seals strategic partnership on agriculture to boost food production

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Ghana’s minister for agriculture,mister Eric Opoku, on Friday met with Kebbi deputy governor, Senator Umar Tafida in Birnin Kebbi to chart ways on how both countries can boost their agricultural ties to benefit each other in terms of rice production and other agricultural products.

The minister and his delegation from Ghana were received by the deputy governor in his office in Birnin Kebbi where they held brief talks on the partnership intended to put in practice ideas on agriculture “we are here in Nigeria and Kebbi to make our intentions known to you because we heard and we know how far Kebbi has gone in terms of agriculture particularly in rice production hence we seek partnership to strengthen economic or otherwise agricultural ties.”

Responding on behalf of Kebbi state government and Nigeria, the deputy governor said that Ghana and Nigeria are long term friends therefore they are at the right place” you and your delegation are welcome to Kebbi state and as one of the biggest rice producers the partnership is hereby accepted with open heart,we look forward to seeing the day and time we will march ideas to achieve our set goals ” he declared.

According to him, the strategic partnership will ensure food sufficiency in both countries which will in turn arrest food inflation because food will be available and affordable to the poor in Ghana and Nigeria.