Gerald Bishung re-releases gospel anthem ‘BABA’ 5 years after original release

Gospel Powerhouse and visionary behind Gerald Bishung Ministries, Gerald Bishung, has announced the re-release of his transformative single, BABA, a Christocentric anthem set to inspire global audiences.

Originally launched in 2020, this re-release amplifies the song’s timeless message of God’s love, following the success of his popular tracks like ‘Jesus Plus Nothing’ and ‘Your Grace’ which has garnered huge stream numbers across music platforms.

The song which was first released in 2020 alongside phenomenal producer Caleb Ikpema was created out of a place of deep rooted emotions as Gerald had just lost his father days to the song’s recording.

As the founder of Gerald Bishung Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to spreading the Gospel through music, Gerald continues to harness the transformative power of Christ-centered worship. His ministry, alongside events like The Gerald Bishung Experience, The CalledOut Concert, and Kerygma, serves as a beacon of hope, drawing thousands to the message of salvation. The re-release of BABA reinforces his mission to touch hearts through music, with every lyric rooted in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, BABA joins Gerald’s catalog of uplifting gospel hits, promising to resonate with fans and new listeners alike.