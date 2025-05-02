George to Tinubu: Honour Adebanjo, Clark by implementing 2014 confab report

By Obetta Henry

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Friday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference in memory of former Afenifere leader, late Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the late Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

George, who made this call at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, stated that it would be good if the report of the conference was looked into and the necessary adjustments implemented.

The PDP leaderstressed on the roles played by Chief Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark in the CONFAB held in 2014 stating that both individuals were key contributors in the conference debates of making Nigeria better.

He also urged the President to release the reports from the CONFAB, stating that it would be good for the report to be shared to the Nigerians so that “everyone can see what was discussed and make necessary implementations.”

Hid words: “The only thing I’m asking, and I’m directing this to Mr. President in the memories of Baba Clark and Baba Adebanjo, let the report of the CONFAB be released that is when we can be at peace.”

Speaking on the crisis rocking the PDP, Chief George expressed anger over the gale of defections in the party.

He said: “Right now people are jumping ship, the members of our party that are fleeting. I wonder what is wrong with them. After all the canvassing and campaigning you decided to jump ship.

“No organisation is without crisis, but what is important is the ability to resolve differences. We should make sure we follow the party’s constitution. Those who do not want to stay should go; those who want to stay should stay.”

He disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party would hold a meeting on May 27 where the challenges facing the party would be resolved.

Speaking on the hunger, insecurity, unemployment and state of the economy, George said: “In my time, before we wrote our final exams, we had jobs. Its not the same now.

“I know there is hunger and anger in the land. This unnecessary killing and execution I beg you in the name of God please, let’s stop it.”