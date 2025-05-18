Genevieve’s “Sounds of Colour ” promises unforgettable night of storytelling through music

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, the city of Lagos will witness a unique musical experience that promises to be as visually captivating as it is sonically rich. Titled “Sounds of Color: A Musical Journey Through the Spectrum,” the concert will be held at the Alliance Française / Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi at 6:00 PM, and it will bring to life a vibrant intersection of classical, Broadway, and crossover music—all interpreted through the metaphor of color.

At the helm of this groundbreaking event is Genevieve, a Nigerian singer, vocal coach, and composer whose work blends the lush resonance of classical music with the emotional storytelling of theatre and a touch of modernity. “Sounds of Color is not just a concert,” she explains. “It’s a story told in sound and hue—an emotional journey from darkness to light.”

Joining Genevieve on stage will be a stellar lineup of performers including Doris Osuagwu, Benneth Ogbewi (Uncle Ben), Oluchi Odii, Stephen, KenMelo, Emmaolin, and others. Together, they’ll explore human emotions through music inspired by color—from the somber tones of grief to the radiance of joy and hope. It’s a bold, immersive concept that reflects Genevieve’s mission to make classical and crossover music more accessible, relatable, and impactful.

A Journey Rooted in Passion and Purpose

Genevieve’s love for music goes beyond performance—it’s a calling she embraced early in life. After earning her diploma in music from the MUSON School of Music, she began her professional journey in 2015. “Music has been part of me for as long as I can remember,” she shares. “What fuels my passion is how music can move people, tell stories, and bring healing and joy.”

While Afrobeats and hip-hop dominate Nigeria’s music scene, Genevieve found herself drawn to the depth and emotional power of classical music. “It’s not just about the notes,” she says. “It’s about the message, the discipline, and the art of storytelling through sound.”

Redefining the Nigerian Soundscape

Choosing classical music in a largely Afrobeats-driven environment hasn’t always been easy. “Not everyone understands or expects classical or crossover music from a Nigerian artist,” Genevieve admits. “But when people