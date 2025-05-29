Gateway Games: Let flame continue to shine across Nigeria – Obasanjo

Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the management of the National Sports Commission and other Nigerians to allow the flame lit by the National Sports Festival to continue to shine across the country.

Obasanjo, who made the call in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games 2024”, said the flame should be made to burn in schools, communities, institutions and in every young heart determined to contribute to Nigeria.

The former president said, “I address you tonight at the behest of our Governor in Ogun State, H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, and I regard it as an honour. I perform this task not only as a former Head of State, but also as a happy and proud son of Ogun State.

“I was physically here with you at the colourful, glorious and inspiring Opening Ceremony. And what a spectacle! I watched some of the events in the comfort of my room.”

Obasanjo noted that the two-week event has been more than a festival of sports, stressing that it has been a triumph of unity, display of talents and show of national unity.

“Over these past two weeks, we have watched Nigeria’s sons and daughters drawn from every region and creed compete not just for medals, but for honour, to make friends and for indicating unyielding hope of a strong and united country,” he said.

“To our Governor, H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, once again, I offer my deepest and great personal

appreciation. Your leadership, commitment and unwavering dedication have delivered not just a festival, but also a legacy. You have shown the world the strength, capacity, and hospitality of Ogun State. This was a world-class event in every measure and you have raised the standard for all to follow in future.

“To the 36 States of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the invited junior teams, 38 teams in

total, I salute your courage and sportsmanship. Your participation has reminded us that in every young Nigerian lies capacity for greatness and ability to excel.

“As you go home, please keep the memories and remember that you are all champions, not only of sports, but of unity, diligence, resilience and national pride.

“To the National Sports Commission, the main Organising Committee, the Local Organising Committees, our partners, and the thousands of volunteers who gave their time and talent to bring the dream to reality, thank you all. You have not only organised a festival, you have provided for us, proud and exciting moments in our national life and a firm foundation for the future.

“As someone who has walked the lanes of leadership and who has always believed in Nigeria’s boundless potential, I urge all of you not to let the flame kindled here in Ogun go dim. Let it burn in our schools, our communities, our institutions and in every young heart determined to contribute to the Nigeria that we must have – a glorious land flowing with milk and honey for the good of all.

“And now, as we bid farewell, I wish each of you a safe journey back to your States, cities and places of

abode. May you travel in peace and return home telling the story of Gateway Games in Ogun State.

May the flame we lit here continue to shine across the land.

“May Nigeria remain strong and become prosperous. May our youth remain inspired and empowered.

May our unity endure. And may all our efforts build the Nigeria we must have. Goodbye. E de ’le layo.”