Gateway Games: Caterers protest alleged exclusion from National Sports Festival

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group of women, under the aegis of the National Caterers Association of Nigeria (NCAN), on Thursday staged a peaceful protest at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, alleging that they were sidelined from catering contracts for the National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games 2025,” scheduled to begin Friday.

The protesting women from all parts of the country claimed that they were initially enlisted by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to handle meal preparations for athletes and officials, but were later abandoned without notice.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the association’s National President, Francisca Ojo, expressed deep disappointment over the festival organizers’ alleged breach of agreement.

She said many of the caterers were widows and breadwinners who had travelled from various states, across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, in anticipation of fulfilling the contract.

“We submitted our profiles last year, followed every process, and were consistently assured by the LOC. As recently as last week, they contacted us again for details. We took that as confirmation and began transporting our foodstuff and equipment to Ogun State,” Ojo explained.

However, we learned that the contract had allegedly been awarded to Babcock University, sidelining the over 80 members present, with many others still en route to the state.

“This is our father’s land, and we are being denied. We are stranded. We have no funds to transport our goods back,” Ojo lamented, appealing directly to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to intervene.

She debunked any claims of past service failures on the part of any member, stressing that “there was nothing like food poisoning, no bad food, and no cholera. We thank Baba Obasanjo, who initiated this programme and gave us the grace to care for our children through this job.

Another member identified as Feyi, saying, “We applied, they acknowledged, and we still have our original documents.

But now we hear rumours the job has gone to someone else. That’s why we are calling out to Mr. Governor.”

According to the association, the State Commissioner addressed them briefly on Wednesday, urging patience and promising action, but nothing concrete has followed.

Addressing the protesters, who also visited the State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide assured them their request would be communicated to the relevant government organs for necessary action.

He said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration is responsible and responsive to the people’s needs and aspirations, stressing that the government would take necessary action on the association’s plea.

He enjoined the association to remain calm as the government intervened in addressing their requests, explaining that the Assembly was only responsible for lawmaking and other oversight functions. Still, as the people’s representatives, it would always be ready to address the concerns of the populace.

All efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Isiaka, proved abortive. Calls made to his line were not answered as of the time of this report’s completion.