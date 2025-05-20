Gateway Games boost local economy: Adire Fabric sold out in Abeokuta — Olopade

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) and Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade has revealed that the festival has had a massive impact on the local economy of Abeokuta and its environs.

He said that as a result of the 22nd NSF, Adire, an iconic fabric from Ogun State is currently out of stock.

The games’ venues for the NSF are spread across Abeokuta, Ikenne, and surrounding areas.

While some state sports commissions have complained that the dispersed arrangement hampers athletes from performing optimally, Hon. Olopade however, believes the festival not only provides opportunities to upgrade sports and urban infrastructure but also stimulates the local economy.

“Sports business is my forte, and I can assure you that the local economy is feeling the impact of the sports festival as we speak.

“I gathered reliably that Adire, our cultural export, is no longer in stock in Abeokuta.

“Imagine the volume of business it entails to wipe out the stock,” Olopade said.

He further added that no fewer than 300 small and medium-scale enterprises have taken up spaces within and around the stadium to conduct brisk business.

“The hotels are fully booked because of the influx of contingents from other states and tourists,” he added.

According to the NSC, about 9,940 athletes and officials were initially registered for the event. However, Olopade disclosed that no fewer than 11,000 participants—either as athletes or officials—have so far registered their presence in the state in connection with the festival.

He noted that the economic impact is not limited to Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said, “Go to Babcock University, where we have both accommodations and some other sporting functions for the NSF.

“There are businesses springing up on a daily basis as we speak,” he explained.

The NSC DG also urged state governments not to shy away from hosting the NSF, stating that the benefits are substantial.

“Sports present an opportunity to build roads, upgrade infrastructure, and attract investment and revenue into your state”.

Olopade also argued that the scattered venues have not diminished the competitiveness of the games.

He noted that his tour of various sporting centres has revealed a high level of competition in sports like basketball, boxing, and many others.