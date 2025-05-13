Funke Akindele makes list of Hollywood’s ‘Most Influential Women in International Film’

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has earned global recognition after being listed among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Most Influential Women in International Film.”

The prestigious list celebrates 46 exceptional women from around the world who are making remarkable contributions to the global film industry.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 9, marking a significant milestone in Akindele’s illustrious career.

Known for her record-breaking Nollywood productions such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga and A Tribe Called Judah, as well as her hit television series Jenifa’s Diary, Akindele has become one of the most successful and bankable talents in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.

Reacting to the honour, Akindele took to her Instagram page to express heartfelt appreciation and to reflect on what the recognition means to her.

“I’m deeply honoured and truly grateful to be featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘The Most Influential Women in International Film.’ To be recognised among 46 powerful, visionary women from around the world is more than a moment of celebration—it’s a call to keep building, creating boldly, and lifting others as we rise,” she wrote.

Beyond personal celebration, Akindele described the recognition as motivation to continue telling impactful stories and supporting others in the creative industry.

She also took a moment to celebrate fellow Nigerian honoree and media mogul, Mo Abudu, praising her influence and contributions to African storytelling.

“A heartfelt congratulations to Aunty MO @moabudu who has also been featured in this great piece. Thank you so much, Ma, for your invaluable contribution to the creative industry. It’s an honor to be featured alongside someone who has been such a powerful source of inspiration,” Akindele added.

Vanguard News