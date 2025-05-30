Full List: Nigerians to benefit as France announces over 80 in-demand jobs

France has unveiled an updated list of more than 80 jobs now open to foreign nationals — including Nigerians — under a streamlined immigration process designed to attract skilled workers and regularize undocumented migrants already contributing to the economy.

The revised framework simplifies the legalization process for thousands of undocumented workers in France, while also making it easier for qualified professionals from abroad to obtain legal residency and employment.

According to data from EURES, foreign nationals from non-EU countries, including Nigeria, made up 10.5 percent of France’s active workforce in 2023. Yet, a report from French think tank Terra Nova forecasts that between 250,000 and 310,000 foreign workers will be needed by 2025 to meet growing labor market demands.

Despite welcoming more than 331,000 immigrants in 2022, France still faces major workforce shortages across various sectors, a challenge compounded by an aging population and low birth rates.

As a result, policymakers now view labor migration as a necessary tool for sustaining the country’s economic growth.

Simplified Pathway for Legal Status

The updated shortage occupation list benefits both new foreign applicants and undocumented workers already employed in eligible fields.

By offering a fast-tracked work permit process, the government aims to help these individuals transition from irregular to legal employment, enabling quicker access to residency permits and legal protections.

Key sectors targeted include:

Construction and Building

Engineers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, welders, masons, site supervisors

Hospitality and Food Services

Chefs, bakers, hotel staff, restaurant servers, butchers, pastry chefs, fishmongers

Healthcare and Home Support

Nurses, physiotherapists, doctors, caregivers, early childhood educators, veterinary surgeons

Agriculture and Forestry

Farm workers, horticulturalists, vineyard workers, forestry specialists, livestock farmers

Manufacturing and Industry

Industrial mechanics, machine operators, metal workers, maintenance technicians, sheet metal fabricators

Transport and Logistics

HGV and bus drivers, logistics operators, packaging staff, tram drivers

IT and Digital Technology

Software developers, cybersecurity experts, data analysts, AI professionals, IT project managers, network engineers

Technical and Skilled Trades

Refrigeration technicians, automotive repairers, lift installers, cement plant technicians, glass processors.

Vanguard News