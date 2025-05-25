Full List: EPL teams qualified for 2025–26 Champions League, Europa League, Conference

After an intense final day in the English Premier League, EPL, here’s how the dust settled with teams securing their places in European competitions for the 2025–26 season.

The 2024–25 EPL season concluded in dramatic fashion, with last-minute goals, stunning upsets, and emotional scenes across stadiums.

Now that the curtain has closed, the EPL final league standings and cup results have determined which English teams will fly the flag in Europe next season.

Champions League

Six Premier League teams will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, with five qualifying via league positions and one securing a spot by winning a European trophy.

Liverpool – Arne Slot’s men capped off a spectacular campaign by lifting the Premier League trophy, finishing top of the table and booking a return to Europe’s elite competition.

– Arne Slot’s men capped off a spectacular campaign by lifting the Premier League trophy, finishing top of the table and booking a return to Europe’s elite competition. Arsenal – Mikel Arteta’s side secured second place after a strong finish to the season.

– Mikel Arteta’s side secured second place after a strong finish to the season. Manchester City – Despite a turbulent season by their lofty standards, Pep Guardiola’s side beat Fulham on the final day to seal third place.

– Despite a turbulent season by their lofty standards, Pep Guardiola’s side beat Fulham on the final day to seal third place. Chelsea – A turnaround in form under Enzo Maresca saw the Blues defeat Nottingham Forest to leap into fourth, sealing a Champions League return.

– A turnaround in form under Enzo Maresca saw the Blues defeat Nottingham Forest to leap into fourth, sealing a Champions League return. Newcastle United – Although they lost on the final day, the Magpies edged Aston Villa to fifth place thanks to a superior goal difference.

– Although they lost on the final day, the Magpies edged Aston Villa to fifth place thanks to a superior goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur – Ange Postecoglou’s men triumphed in the UEFA Europa League final, and as a result, secured an automatic Champions League berth despite finishing outside the top five domestically.

Europa League

Crystal Palace – The Eagles stunned many by lifting the FA Cup, thereby securing a place in the Europa League. It marks a historic achievement for the South London club.

– The Eagles stunned many by lifting the FA Cup, thereby securing a place in the Europa League. It marks a historic achievement for the South London club. Aston Villa – After their Champions League campaign this season, Unai Emery’s side couldn’t repeat the feat domestically. They finished sixth in the league and will now aim to make a deep run in the Europa League.

Conference League

Nottingham Forest – A ‘questionably’ remarkable season for Forest ended as they clinched a place in the UEFA Conference League. They markied a return to European football even though what they would have wished for was a Champions League berth.

Vanguard News