Full list: Delta tops Sports Festival medal chart with 103

Team Delta has soared to 103 medals after Day Seven of the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Gateway Games’ in Ogun.

Delta won 44 gold, 19 silver and 40 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals haul to 103.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official medals table of the NSF tagged ‘Gateway Games 2024’ indicated that Bayelsa maintained its second position with 33 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze medals, totalling 79.

Meanwhile, Rivers remained third with 26 gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Team Ogun garnered 25 gold, 16 silver and 24 bronze medals to consolidate in the fourth position, while Oyo tightly held onto to the fifth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 709 medals have so far been won.

NAN reports that Taraba is the latest state to join the medals table with one silver.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

1. Delta 44 19 40 103

2. Bayelsa 33 23 23 79

3.Rivers 26 21 26 73

4.Ogun 25 16 24 65

5.Oyo 16 17 21 54

6. Edo 14 48 45 107

7. Lagos 11 11 25 47

8. Osun 10 1 4 15

9. Abia 6 8 21 35

10.Plateau 4 3 11 18

11.Akwa Ibom 4 3 4 11

12.FCT. 3 2 6 11

13.Cross River 3 1 1 5

14.Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) 2 5 2 9

15. Anambra 1 5 5 11

16.Imo 1 4 7 12

17.Niger. 1 3 2 6

18.Kwara 1 2 3 6

19.Nasarawa 1 1 7 9

20. Kano 0 3 6 9

21. Borno 0 3 1 4

22.Benue 0 1 6 7

23.Ekiti 0 1 3 4

24. Ondo 0 1 2 3

25. Bauchi 0 1 1 2

26. Kaduna 0 1 1 2

27. Taraba 0 1 0 1

28. Kebbi 0 0 1 1

TOTAL. 206 205 298 709 (NAN)