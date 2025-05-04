Fubara/Wike Peace accord collapses as fresh crisis looms in Rivers

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

…May Affect Governor’s Early Reinstatement

By Daniel Abia | Port Harcourt

A fresh wave of political tension is brewing in Rivers State, casting serious doubt on the possibility of Governor Siminalayi Fubara returning to office earlier than the six-month duration of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18.

While some stakeholders had hoped President Tinubu would announce Fubara’s reinstatement during his upcoming Democracy Day address on May 29, recent developments suggest that such optimism may be misplaced.

Trouble erupted on Friday during an empowerment programme for 500 Rivers women, initiated by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu. The women, nominated to benefit from the initiative, walked out on Dr. Theresa Ibas, who represented the First Lady. Dr. Ibas is the wife of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (Rtd). The event, held in Port Harcourt, turned sour and attracted national attention.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who is currently on an official visit to China. Wike described the act as an insult, stating:

“An insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the Office of the President and Commander-In-Chief. As a leader in Rivers State, I apologize.”

However, many Rivers women and Niger Delta stakeholders rejected Wike’s remarks, saying the women’s actions were misrepresented and politically weaponized.

Annkio Briggs, spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly and a noted human rights activist, condemned attempts to link the incident to Governor Fubara.

“Blaming Governor Fubara is like giving a dog a bad name to hang it,” she said.

Briggs added that the women, under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), had eagerly anticipated the First Lady’s visit.

“They mobilized from all 23 LGAs, printed T-shirts and banners featuring Mrs. Tinubu and Mrs. Fubara, and even prepared a gift for the First Lady,” she said.

Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), also weighed in, insisting that the women acted respectfully.

“Their vests bore the names of both Mrs. Tinubu and Governor Fubara. Would they do that if they intended to be disrespectful?”

In a statement through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike accused some individuals of undermining peace efforts.

“You can’t claim to want peace while sponsoring people to insult the President and his wife,” Wike stated, indirectly referencing Fubara’s recent peace visits to Tinubu in London and to Wike himself in Abuja.

“These shenanigans won’t bring peace. Those who truly want peace must act accordingly. I and my supporters condemn that show of shame, and we apologize to the First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women.”

Responding, the women clarified their position:

“Governor Fubara had no involvement in our actions. We are organic supporters, not puppets. While the Governor pursues peace, it doesn’t mean Rivers people should be subjected to manipulation.”

They emphasized that they did not—and would not—disrespect the First Lady or President Tinubu.

“That narrative is Wike’s usual attempt to blackmail Rivers people. Political power is transient; this phase will pass, and history will judge all actors accordingly.”

With tensions now reigniting, it is evident that the peace accord between Fubara and Wike has broken down irreparably. This setback could ultimately derail any hopes of Governor Fubara returning to Government House in the near future, as Rivers State faces renewed political uncertainty.