From Reims to Roussillon, the Wines Finding Their Way to Bangkok’s Glasses

After more than a decade in the spirits industry, James Ong shifted his focus to wine. He recognised a gap in Thailand for more thoughtful selections: wines with strong provenance, producers who have a clear vision, and a portfolio built on intentional choices rather than mere convenience.

In 2024, he founded JDSS, a Bangkok-based import house dedicated to sourcing wines and spirits that reflect both heritage and precision.

Part of JDSS’s work is identifying producers whose wines, though not widely known in Thailand, reflect a quiet confidence. Each bottle invites closer attention and reveals more with time in the glass.

“We carefully examine how a producer operates across different vintages,” Ong says. “This includes whether they adapt their methods based on changing conditions, make selective decisions during harvest, and only bottle the wines that meet their high standards. These choices significantly influence the wine long before it leaves the cellar. When we introduce these bottles into a new setting, we’re responsible for how they’re presented and experienced. We position them carefully and work closely with individuals who understand the care and attention that has gone into producing them.”

JDSS started with a focused selection of wines from a small number of producers. Ong, who has experience in alcohol brand development across Asia, observed a gap in the Thai market. He teamed up with Bangkok-based advisor and investor Thanit Apipatana to curate a portfolio that appeals to both experienced wine drinkers and those who are just starting to explore.

Since its launch in late 2024, JDSS has secured partnerships with independent retailers, boutique hotels, and restaurants across Bangkok. The company manages its own logistics and handles imports directly. Much of its early growth has resulted from private tastings, word of mouth, and long-term relationships with sommeliers and buyers who prefer to work with smaller portfolios.

One of the current highlights is Champagne Virginie T, the namesake label of Virginie Taittinger, daughter of Claude Taittinger. With 160 years of family history in champagne, Virginie Taittinger inherited a deep understanding of the craft, creating her Grandes Cuvées.

With less than 80,000 bottles elaborated from the best grapes only, it does not produce every vintage. The cellar masters of the house, Virginie Taittinger and Ferdinand Pougatch, specialise in the production of champagnes with prolonged ageing.

Owner of vineyards also classified as “grand cru” in the village of Verzy, the house also blends powerful and elegant Pinot Noir from the villages of Ay and Verzenay as well as Chardonnays from the famous Cote des Blancs.

The Iconic champagne from the house, The Grande Cuvée 6 years old is a real champagne

of gastronomy. Virginie Taittinger chose to combine the best Grands Crus from the

2008 harvest, an outstanding vintage, and 15% of reserve cuvee from the 2007 harvest.

Equilibrium and elegance are obtained by assembling the finest vintages of those two great years.

Availability of Champagne Virginie T in Thailand

The champagne’s selection, Transmission Brut, Rosé, Nature Brut, Blancs de Blanc and Blancs de Noir will be available in August at selected premium outlets and hospitality partners in Bangkok. JDSS is also organising a series of invitation-only tastings to introduce the wine to sommeliers, collectors, and trade professionals.

“The way people here discuss wine has changed,” Apipatana says. “There’s a growing interest in winemaking choices such as how the grapes were handled, temperature-controlled shipping methods, and who oversaw the blending process. These are detailed questions, and they’re now being asked by individuals who previously focused mainly on grape variety or the region. This shift reflects a deeper engagement with the winemaking process.”

JDSS’s portfolio contains that same spirit, with producers selected for the quality of their fruit, their consistency across vintages, and the confidence of their winemaking. They include:

Domaine de la Charbonnière

Since 1912, the estate has adopted sustainable viticulture practices. The Maret family

considers that ninety percent of the work has to be done in the vineyard. Benefits from terroirs in some of the best lieux-dits of the appellation including “La Crau” and “the Brusquières plateau”, they almost fully own the lieu-dit “Mourre des Perdrix” which offers a mix of sand, pebbles and safres.

Châteauneuf du Pape Cuvée Vieilles Vignes 2020, 98 points by Robert Parker

Made from 90% of very old Grenache and 10% of Mourvedre that are co-fermented, this cuvée boasts with deep hints of liquorice, dark fruits and balsamic notes.

François Voyer XO Cognac

The Chauchet-Voyer family have been cultivating their vineyards since the French Revolution. In both prime locations Strategically located in the Grande Champagne region, the expert knowledge of the family has been passed from father to son for five generations, since 1870. François Voyer Cognac is made solely with grapes from the Grande Champagne. The family distills and bottles everything in-house in order to oversee every detail and uphold their traditional values in Cognac making. The oldest vintage in Voyer’s cellar is more than 70 years old – the Grande Champagne 1er Cru Hors d’âge blend from 40 to 60 years comes presented in a remarkable Sèvre crystal bottle.

Lochlea Our Barley Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Distilled in the Scottish Lowlands using barley grown on-site. Matured in a combination of first fill Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, and STR casks. Aromas of pear syrup, grass, and marmalade. The palate opens to golden syrup, pepper, rye bread, and cream soda. Non chill filtered and free from added color. Best enjoyed neat or with a single cube. Works well with aged cheese or charcuterie.

“All the producers we work with are doing thoughtful work,” Ong says. “However, I’ve always had a particular fondness for the Palomino. It’s cultivated in an old vineyard using organic methods and native yeast. Although the alcohol content is low, the wine carries energy and restraint. It has lift and saltiness and structure, and it continues to evolve as it breathes. You shouldn’t rush through a wine like this.”

What happens after the bottle arrives is just as important as its origin. JDSS is based in central Bangkok and manages all aspects of sourcing, logistics, and trade placement internally. The company currently handles an annual volume of just over 50,000 bottles of wines and spirits, working directly with producers in France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia and Scotland

“James pays attention to how a bottle will be experienced, from the moment it’s opened to the conversations that follow,” Apipatana explains. “That includes considerations like where the wine is poured, who is present and the overall setting. If we can get these details right, the wine is more likely to leave a lasting impression. That focus on context is what truly resonates with people.”

The company’s hospitality network includes F&B professionals, sommeliers, and buyers who value long-term partnerships and smaller-volume allocation. JDSS anticipates expanding this network through a deliberate approach, supported by a clear perspective and continued investment in tastings and client education.

Thanit Apipatana is a Bangkok-based entrepreneur, investor, and startup advisor with a keen interest in venture building, real estate, F&B, sports and philanthropy. Mr. Apipatana has advised and invested in companies in the region, including Singapore-based proptech startup Mogul.sg and Thai-based Life Below Labs. As a thought leader, Mr. Apipatana shares his insights on entrepreneurship, F&B, education, sports and the social sector.