Friends, associates honour Justice Oguntade

…As Wiseview celebrates 15th anniversary

At a ceremony filled with gratitude and reflection, Wiseview Legal Consultancy marked its 15th anniversary in Lagos, celebrating not just its remarkable journey but also the enduring legacy of its founder, retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice George Oguntade.

Held in Lekki Phase 1 headquarters of the firm, Lagos, the event brought together an esteemed gathering of legal professionals, friends, former colleagues, and mentees of Justice Oguntade.

The attendees paid glowing tributes to the renowned jurist, acknowledging his immense contributions to both the legal profession and national development.

Founded in 2010, Wiseview Legal Consultancy has evolved into a respected institution in Nigeria’s legal sector, known for its commitment to excellence, mentorship, and pro bono service.

Much of its ethos and success are attributed to the values and vision of its founder, widely celebrated for his jurisprudential wisdom, integrity, and compassion.

Speakers at the event unanimously lauded Justice Oguntade, describing him as a legal luminary who brought honour to the bench and later established a firm rooted in mentorship, justice, and service.

Deputy Managing Partner, Gbenga Ajala, delivered a tribute reflecting on his journey from a young associate to senior partner under the guidance of Justice Oguntade.

“It was a complete education, from handling case files, to appearing in court and participating in arbitration both within and outside Nigeria, every step came with a lesson, be it legal technicalities or the human side of justice,” he recalled.

Ajala emphasized the personal and professional growth he experienced at Wiseview, noting that the firm inspired him to earn certifications such as Chartered Arbitrator and become a member of the Institute of Arbitrators.

He also highlighted the firm’s early years, during which its philanthropic nature earned it the informal tag of an “NGO firm” due to Justice Oguntade’s firm stance on offering legal aid to those in need.

“Whenever we raised concerns about non-paying clients, he’d simply say, (e lo ba won se) go and help them. This spirit of service became a defining feature of Wiseview,”Ajala recounted.

Ajala noted that after Justice Oguntade accepted a new appointment in 2020, the firm transitioned to a more structured model where clients were required to pay for services, albeit with the same spirit of integrity and professionalism.

He proudly shared that over 50 lawyers have passed through Wiseview, many of whom are now excelling across the legal landscape, carrying forward the values instilled by Justice Oguntade.

In his remarks, Reverend Akinpelu Johnson of the Anglican Church, Lagos Mainland Diocese, praised Justice Oguntade for his selfless service to the nation and his outstanding judicial career.

He offered prayers for the firm’s continued growth and for the enduring impact of its founder’s vision.

The bishop expressed confidence that those mentored at Wiseview would never forget the founder’s hallmark phrase, “e lo ba won se,” which came to symbolize compassion-driven justice.

The event was graced by several notable dignitaries, including Chief G. Oguntade, SAN, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, Mr. Adekunle Oyesanya, SAN, and Mr. Chukudi Enebeli, SAN, all of whom celebrated the milestone and the man behind the mission.