Four soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on military base in Yobe

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

No fewer than four soldiers lost their lives when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi, Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

Sources also said, several operational equipment belonging to the troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ were destroyed while others were looted by the armed terrorists.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the North East Governors Forum held its routine/11th meeting in Damaturu, the state capital and adopted a multidimensional approach to tackle insurgency in the region.

The incident which took place on Saturday came at a time when the new Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, took over the mantle of leadership, after his predecessor, Major General Waidi Shaib,u was untimely removed.

A security source, who escaped the attack, told our correspondent that the assailants stormed their location around 2.am on Saturday through the western direction.

“We were taken off guard by the heavy explosion and gunfire, but we stood our ground. A lot of our fighting equipment has been destroyed during the encounter.

“Yes, we lost four of our men, just as they also recorded casualties during the fierce battle that lasted for hours”. He said

The Nigerian army headquarters confirmed the attack via its verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI are currently in a fierce battle against an ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later,” it stated.

However, the military is yet to give further details on the casualties as at the time of filing this report.

Buni Yadi is the country home of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, and a distance of 65km from Damaturu, the state capital.

Local source who fled to the local Council’s headquarters, Buni Yadi, said many residents have fled their homes to areas they consider safe, even as the Biu- Damaturu-Maiduguri road was temporarily closed which prevent motorists and passengers reach their destinations on time.

“The military had shut down vehicular movement on the busy road, which serves as a link between Yobe and Biu and other towns in southern Borno,” a passenger, Mallam Musa Isa said.