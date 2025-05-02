Four killed, many injured in fresh armed herders’ attack in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed at Apkete community in Apa Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attack also left several persons injured, while many are also reported to have gone missing.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the marauders stormed the community Thursday evening at about 5:30 pm, shooting sporadically to kill anyone they saw.

He said, “The people just came from the bushes on Thursday and stormed Akpetec community, which is not far from Ugbokpo, the local government headquarters, around 5:30 pm and started shooting at the people.

“They killed four people and injured others, and many cannot be found right now, though people are saying that the missing persons were taken away by the armed herdsmen.

“Soldiers have also been drafted to Akpete, but people are fleeing the community, and many of them are moving to Ugbokpo.”

Contacted, the Apa Local Government Council Chairman, Adams Ochega, who confirmed the development and the murder of innocent persons, said the attack was unprovoked.

Ochega said, “We never had a problem with Fulanis; they just attacked the village and killed four people. Some people were wounded, and some have not been found. From my findings, the Akpete people had no problems with them at all.

“The sad event started around 5 pm and 6 pm when I left a meeting and started hearing that there were gunshots in the community. I began to call the area, but the network was bad; it was around 7 pm that I got through. But I got across to the soldiers stationed at Ikobi. Before I could even reach them, they were already in the community, but the people had attacked and run away when they got there.

“However, we have reported the matter to the relevant security agencies. And as we speak, we have sent vehicles to Makurdi to bring mobile police personnel to Apa, and we also have soldiers on the ground here as well to forestall further attacks and ensure that there is peace in the area.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent CSP Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.