Four drug dealers sentenced to 33 years imprisonment in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced four drug dealers to a combined total of 33 years imprisonment for their involvement in illicit drug activities.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Musa Shu’aibu, sentenced the convicts while delivering his judgment.

The convicts included Masudu Shitu, Surajo Samaila, Buhari Yau Bashir and Musa Usman.

Responding to the judgment, the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State command, CN AI Ahmad, applauded the court’s decisive action.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the State Commander reiterated the agency’s commitment under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), to build a safer, drug-free Nigeria.

“The convicts are: Masudu Shitu (30 years old, male) arrested on January 28, 2025. He was found in possession of a staggering 1.3kg of cannabis sativa. He has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment effective from the date of judgment, with no option of a fine.

“Surajo Samaila (37 years old, male) arrested on January 10, 2025, with a substantial 6.4kg of cannabis. He has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment, effective from the date of his arrest, sending a strong message about the consequences of drug trafficking.

“Buhari Yau Bashir (24 years old, male) and Musa Usman (25 years old, male) – Both arrested with 1.1kg of cannabis sativa and 0.8 grams of tramadol tablets. They have been sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for each count charge from the date of judgment. Their sentences will run consecutively, totaling 8 years for each defendant.

“This landmark ruling serves as a powerful deterrent to those involved in the drug trade and reinforces the judiciary’s role in safeguarding the community,” the statement however reads.