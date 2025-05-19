Former leader Enugu Assembly, Ezeugwu, resigns from PDP — says party is ‘Deceitocracy’

By Dennis Agbo

The immediate former leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of his Udunedum Ward in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday, Ezeugwu cited several deliberate wrongdoings by the PDP against its members, describing the party’s operations in the state as “Deceitocracy.”

“For the records, the breaking point for me was, but not limited to, the events during the build-up to the 2023 general elections. The party leadership, with their allies, driven by selfishness, arrogated to themselves the responsibility and clumsily selected candidates for the elections against the advice of well-meaning members of the party,” he stated.

Ezeugwu further lamented that “in many instances, merit was glaringly sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity, and deceit was ingloriously elevated to unimaginable proportions.” He expressed gratitude for the wisdom to reject what he described as a “Trojan Horse,” adding that he was targeted for economic suppression and political ridicule, but persevered.

He also criticized the party for sidelining many vibrant first-time members of the State House of Assembly and other political aspirants. According to him, these individuals were deceitfully encouraged to embark on countless constituency empowerment projects and campaigns, with assurances of candidacy that never materialized.

“Those who were given such opportunities were left stranded when they needed support and encouragement. Meanwhile, the party leadership was busy flirting around with candidates of other political parties vying for the highest political office at the national level,” Ezeugwu said.

He described the experience as deeply depressing, especially considering the contributions of members of the 7th Assembly of Enugu State.

“For me, trust is a fundamental aspect of any relationship, and without it, relationships can become challenging to maintain. It is pitiful, shameful, and heartbreaking that ‘Papas deceived Pikins’ who respected, trusted, and treated them as fathers. DECEITOCRACY,” Ezeugwu concluded.