‘Football fit give person BP’ – Davido says after Barca loss to Inter

Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken about the emotional toll football takes on fans.

In a reaction following Barcelona’s recent defeat to Inter Milan, the Nigerian music icon took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a personal story that underlines just how intense football emotions can get.

“Football ehn fit give person BP,” Davido tweeted, referring to the stress and heartbreak fans often endure.

Football ehn fit give person BP … I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old trafford then couple years ago … He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Maguire 😂😂 — Davido (@davido) May 6, 2025

He recalled a memorable experience when he was invited by Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo to watch a Manchester United game at Old Trafford.

“I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old Trafford then couple years ago. He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc. Nah so dem go lose match. BABA VEX GO HOUSE,” Davido wrote.

According to the singer, the loss ruined the entire evening as Ronaldo, in frustration, left the stadium abruptly, canceling their planned dinner and celebration.

Davido humorously added that he still holds a grudge against Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for that experience.

“Since that day I still never forgive Maguire,” he tweeted.

Vanguard News