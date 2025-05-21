Food security, regional inclusion key to Nigeria’s stability – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has described food security, along with regional economic inclusion, as the first currency of Nigeria’s path to long-term stability.

Accordingly, he disclosed plans by his Renewed Hope administration to transform Taraba State into an important centre for agricultural productivity, energy generation, and mineral resource development.

The Nigerian leader, who spoke in Jalingo on Wednesday during the opening of Taraba International Investment Summit 2025, described the state as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial future, as its agricultural potential is a manifestation of the nation’s shared prosperity.

Represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the summit, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy from the ground up by leveraging local resources and decentralising development.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communication, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted him as saying, “Food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability. This is why we have prioritised agriculture as the anchor of our national strategy.”

The president praised Taraba’s vast agricultural assets, calling for a shift from subsistence farming to industrial-scale food production.

“Our farmers must transition from the use of hoes and cutlasses to tractors and harvesters,” he said, stressing that modern tools are vital for increasing productivity and feeding Nigeria’s growing population.

Noting that Taraba is not just a state with potential but also a strategic player in the national economy, President Tinubu described the state as a major player in producing export-grade tea, coffee, and livestock for the meat industry.

“Taraba’s role in this vision is central. From the export-grade tea and coffee grown on its hills to the livestock raised here that feed the nation’s meat industry, this state is an agricultural powerhouse that must be fully harnessed.

“The Kashimbila Dam, Nigeria’s largest hydroelectric dam, is not merely a monument of engineering. It is a symbol of what is possible when we dream and deliver,” he stated.

The Nigerian leader warned, however, that Nigeria’s development goals would not be met by merely exporting raw commodities: “We cannot live on raw produce and unprocessed minerals. What we need are factories to add value, clusters to drive innovation, and industrial parks to convert ideas into impact.”

He stressed that every region of Nigeria has a role to play in national prosperity, saying each part of Nigeria is a gift to the other, just as he said each region “complements the other so profoundly that the deficiency of one region is often redeemed by the sufficiency of the other.

“Our ultimate awakening as a nation begins with this realisation that no part of this country can thrive in isolation. What Taraba offers the nation is more than its breathtaking mountains or fertile valleys; it is a strategic contribution to our shared prosperity,” the president added.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for his visionary leadership, which he has demonstrated by convening the summit.

“There’s no doubt that you have chosen to reshape the destiny of your people. This is a defining moment for Taraba. We are determined to ensure that investment does not remain a tale of Lagos and Abuja alone.

“We are expanding the map of economic inclusion to include Jalingo, Gembu, Takum, Wukari, Bali, and every enterprising corner of Taraba,” President Tinubu told the governor.

He assured that the federal government is not a distant observer but a committed partner in transforming the state’s economic potential into measurable growth.

As the global demand for clean energy minerals like lithium and cobalt accelerates, President Tinubu called on investors to take a long-term view of Taraba’s role in the future of sustainable technology.

Earlier, Governor Kefas said that with the summit, life has come to Taraba State, assuring investors that the state is peaceful and safe for business, with huge human and natural resources.

Governor Kefas told investors present at the national summit that he has created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, who represented the Chairman of the Forum, pledged the cooperation of the subnationals in developing agriculture in Nigeria.

“All the factors of production – land, water, sun and many others – are all inherent in Taraba. So, the state government must be an enabler of businesses,” Governor Bago said.

Also, business mogul and president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said he will continue to invest in Nigeria and mobilise other businesses to invest in Nigeria because when local investors perform excellently, they will encourage foreign investors to join them without invitation.

“We want to remain here and continue to invest in Nigeria to impact the lives of others as we keep creating jobs and more jobs. When the local investors are doing well, the foreign ones will come without anybody inviting them.

“When you have a good restaurant, you will not need to invite people to come and eat. You will hear them talking about such restaurants. Start with the local investors, and this state shall become the shining star,” he said.

On his part, renowned banker and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu, said Africa has opened an investment window for the world because the continent has what it can showcase.

He pledged to partner with Taraba State in ensuring that its vision comes true. “Investments help in building the capacity of our youth through employment generation. When we create investment, we improve our people,” he said.

For his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammed Abubakar Sa’ad III, commended the Taraba State Governor for organising an international investment forum, which he described as historic.

Speaking on behalf of the spiritual and traditional leaders in Nigeria, the Sultan called on people in leadership positions to change the scenario, even as he said Taraba State is more secure now under the leadership of Governor Kefas and urged the governor to sustain the tide.