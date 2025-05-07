Food Security: Lagos meal demand projected to hit ₦7.96trn annually by 2030 — Olusanya

Governor Sanwo-Olu

…as Mushin Food Hub Records ₦3 Billion Transactions in One Year

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has projected that the annual food demand for the state will surge to ₦7.96 trillion by 2030, driven by its estimated population growth to around 24 million people.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this during the Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the sixth anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Olusanya highlighted the state’s current food production levels and the widening gap between supply and demand, stating, “At present, with the local food production output, the state will need to import food worth about ₦3.38 trillion per annum by 2030 to meet demand. In order to achieve 40% local production, the state needs to grow its production by about 20% per annum.”

The commissioner also highlighted the success of the Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, which was launched in December 2023 to ensure access to wholesome food at affordable prices. Since its inception, the hub has recorded food transactions valued at over ₦3 billion.

“The Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub at Idi-Oro Mushin was commissioned on December 17, 2023, by Mr. Governor and has commenced market operations with sales of farm-fresh agro produce every Wednesday and Saturday. So far, the total value of transactions at the hub since inception is over ₦3 billion,” Olusanya said.

The Mushin hub is part of a broader strategy to transform the food system in Lagos. Olusanya noted that three additional hubs are under construction in Agege, Abijo, and Opebi.

To address food security challenges, Lagos State has established the Lagos Cattle Transit Station, Ranches, Central Food Security Systems, and Logistics Hub in Epe, reflecting the administration’s commitment to agricultural development.

Olusanya added that the development of a five-year agricultural and food systems roadmap, along with a food security policy document, has been pivotal in guiding productivity in the sector.

She also emphasized the Ounje Eko Food Discount Market Project, which has supported 800,000 households with subsidized food items and helped 3,726 poultry and fish farmers with discounted feeds under the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme.

Speaking on the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, Olusanya noted that the facility has produced over 240,127 bags of 50kg rice, creating 430 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. To ensure sustainability, the state has partnered with several organizations for paddy production and technical support.

Olusanya also highlighted the state’s efforts in enhancing infrastructure, including the construction of 13 km of farm access roads, 6 jetties, and 15 cottage processing centres under the APPEALS and Lagos CARES projects, in collaboration with the World Bank.

Other initiatives mentioned include the Lagos Food Festival, Urban Farming Initiative, Eko Agro Mechanisation Project, the establishment of the Aquaculture Production and Processing Centre (LACE), and the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme.

Olusanya concluded by commending Governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts, stating that the administration’s initiatives have redefined food production, processing, and marketing in Lagos, paving the way for food security and sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.