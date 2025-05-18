FLOOD ALERT: Gov Eno urges communities to support in cleaning drainages

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Following the inclusion of Akwa Ibom among states projected to experience flooding this year, Governor Umo Eno has called on communities to support government efforts by regularly cleaning drainages to prevent floods and other ecological disasters.

Governor Eno emphasized that while the government is committed to mitigating the anticipated disaster, community involvement is crucial. He warned against indiscriminate waste disposal, which contributes to blocked drainages.

According to a statement from the Government House Press Corps, the governor spoke during the Government House Monthly Prayer Service held at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

He highlighted the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMET) projection that Akwa Ibom would experience one of the highest numbers of rainy days in 2025—ranging from 250 to 290 days—with increased risks of flooding and cholera outbreaks.

“Akwa Ibom has been mentioned as one of the states that will experience floods this year. Therefore, we must prepare,” Governor Eno stated.

“Please, clean the drainages around you and also organize community service for this. The government will embark on desilting of the drainages, but support the government’s effort to succeed,” he urged.

The governor further directed the state’s security outfit, Ibom Community Watch, to develop strategies to monitor and prevent indiscriminate waste dumping that causes drainage blockages.

He expressed sympathy for those already affected by natural disasters and assured them that the government would provide relief materials.

Governor Eno also used the opportunity to invite citizens to the upcoming Second Anniversary Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the International Christian Worship Center, Uyo.

“On the 25th of May, we will have our 2nd anniversary thanksgiving. I am inviting all of you. Let us go out there and thank God for His great wonders—two years of His faithfulness and guidance,” he declared.

Earlier, Rev. Peter Omiunu of Flourishing Harvest Int’l Church, delivering a sermon on the theme “God of Great Wonders,” taken from Psalm 77:14-20, encouraged the people to trust in God, who remains unfailing and always turns situations around for His people.