Five Valladolid fans issued prison sentence for Vinicius ‘hate crimes’

Vinicius Jr

Five Real Valladolid fans were punished with a one-year suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for aiming racist insults at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in 2022, La Liga said Wednesday.

The fans were also banned from stadiums for three years and must pay fines of up to 1,620 euros ($1,836), but will avoid going to jail if they do not offend again within three years.

“This court ruling represents an unprecedented milestone in the fight against racism in sport in Spain,” said La Liga in a statement.

La Liga said previous sentences regarding racist incidents had been to punish “conduct against moral integrity” but that the court’s verdict said this incident was a “hate crime”.

The 24-year-old Madrid winger was abused by the five fans at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in a league match in December 2022.

Vinicius has been the victim of racist abuse many times at away matches in La Liga.

In June 2024 three Valencia fans were handed eight-month jail terms for racially abusing the forward in 2023, in an incident which provoked global outrage.

Vinicius appeared via video link on Monday in another court case against Atletico Madrid fans accused of hanging an effigy of the player from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground.