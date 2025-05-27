‎Five in police net for aiding drug dealer’s escape in Kwara

The Nigeria Police Force

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara state police command has arrested five suspects for aiding the strange escape of a notorious drug dealer and arms trafficker, one Azeez aka A-Z, from the police operatives, while he was being taken to the police station, in OmuAran in Irepodun local government area of the state.

The suspects were also in police custody in connection with the pandemonium that rocked OmuAran, headquarters of Irepodun local government area of the state, in the last three days.

Vanguard reliably gathered that while Azeez, who had already been arrested, was being taken to the police station, a mob of irate youths intercepted the security operatives, which led to his escape.

Spokesperson of police command, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, confirmed this in a statement she made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to the statement,” the Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public of a series of coordinated security breaches which occurred on the 25th of May 2025 in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the State.

“At about 1600hrs, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), acting on credible intelligence regarding an illicit arms and drug-related activity, successfully effected the arrest of one Azeez ‘M’ a.k.a A-Z, a notorious drug dealer and suspected arms trafficker.”

‎However, the statement added that,” while conveying the suspect to the station, a mob of irate youths forcefully intercepted the operatives and aided the suspect’s escape. In line with withdrawal protocols, the officers disengaged tactically and returned to base for a threat re-evaluation.”

It further stated that,”soon-after at 1630hrs, the same group mobilized and advanced towards the police station, attempting to breach its perimeter fence.

“They were swiftly and professionally repelled. The hoodlums later regrouped and proceeded to the Olomu’s Palace, where they set ablaze a motorcycle belonging to the Kabiyesi’s police orderly.”

It added that,”In another related incident at about 14:00 hours of 26th May, 2025; a faction of the same irate youths attacked the Olomu Aperan Microfinance Bank.

“They were armed with stones and other dangerous weapons, vandalizing the bank’s CCTV camera, signboard, and three vehicles parked in the bank’s premises were damaged extensively.

“Upon the arrival of police reinforcements, they fled the scene of the incident. The Bank staff were safely escorted to the station, as five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.”

‎The statement noted that,”Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo , has further ordered intensified patrols and surveillance to forestall a recurrence. While investigations are ongoing, the public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and desist from spreading unverified or false information.

“The Kwara State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining peace, enforcing the law, and safeguarding lives and property.”concluded the statement.