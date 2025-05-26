First Lady Oluremi Tinubu awards N25m to autistic teenager’s Guinness World Record achievement

Nigeria’s First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has doled out a cash award of Twenty-Five Million Naira to Guinness Record holder for the world’s largest art canvas, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke.

Kanyeyachukwu, a 15-year-old autistic artist, set the record in November 2024 by creating a massive painting featuring a multi-colored ribbon, the symbol for autism, surrounded by emojis, covering 12,304 square meters.

Receiving Kanyeyachukwu in her office on Monday, Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated that the financial support was for his artistic prowess and should be channeled towards his education. She expressed her admiration for Kanyeyachukwu’s heroic achievements despite his challenges.

“I read and heard about the young lad and sent for him. I want to thank the parents for loving him. Mental health challenges occur in many very intelligent children. I am aware of the many challenges of autism and I have written a book to also raise awareness for autism,” the First Lady said.

She added, “I want to use this medium to send a message to other parents who have children with special needs to focus on their children’s skills and high points. These special needs children usually have a single interest, so parents should help them push towards their preferred skills and goals. Thank you for all your efforts towards taking Kanye to win the Guinness World Record. Tuesday is Children’s Day, and there couldn’t have been a better day than today to recognize Kanye.”

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed MFR, mni, praised the First Lady for celebrating this remarkable milestone.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s journey is a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when passion meets opportunity. Despite being autistic, his achievement is a beacon of hope for countless other young Nigerians aspiring to make their mark in the world of art and culture,” Minister Musawa said.

He attributed Kanyeyachukwu’s success to the First Lady’s Youth Empowerment programs and enabling environment for young people to thrive.

“Your commitment to empowering youths in Nigeria is outstanding and second to none. It is widely known that through the Renewed Hope Initiative that focuses on women and youth empowerment, the First Lady has championed several programs that bridge the gap between potential and opportunity, ensuring that no talent goes unnoticed and no dream remains unfulfilled”.

The First Lady showered Kanyeyachukwu with gifts and a dummy check of Twenty-Five Million Naira, while the Guinness World Record holder presented a painting made by him and his award certificate.