First Lady donates 7 buses to CAN youth wing

Remi Tinubu

— Assures youths of continued govt support

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — NIGERIA’S First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged the youth to continue being hard working and upright, saying it is a way for them to truly grow in life.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is the National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, stated this at the State House, Abuja while redeeming her promise to the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICA, by presenting them with seven Hybrid 14-seater buses.

The First Lady urged the group to remain in the faith while working hard urging them to utilise the vehicles for God’s work and assist others.

The President’s wife in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying: “You can’t love without giving, so anytime we profess love to people, we should be able to back it up with giving.

“As you have chosen Christ, you should be good followers of Christ indeed, always embrace truth and do what is right and pleasing before God.

“We cannot do this any other day than today which happens to be the second anniversary of this administration. It is God that has been sustaining us, therefore, giving to people who are serving him in whatever ministry is a good way to celebrate.

“We believe today God wants us to celebrate because we would just be there thanking God privately for sustaining President Tinubu and all his team on the second anniversary of this administration but we have something to give.

“Therefore, on behalf of RHI, and due to our love for you as our children, because we believe you’ll all be achievers in this nation, we hand over these vehicles to you”.

National Chairman of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN Michael Enwere Belosochukwu on behalf of the association expressed gratitude to the First Lady and RHI for the donation.

He assured that the buses would ease the stress they encounter during evangelism and help them make significant progress in the work.

“These buses you donated to our organisation would help to ameliorate the work and operations of our organisation’s activities.

“On behalf of YOWICAN nationwide, and the entire youth, we want to say a big thank you to our mother for her generosity and kind heart”.

Each of the vehicles are for the YOWICAN in the six geopolitical zones and the National Secretariat.

Also present at the presentation of buses were the wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Imo State Governor and National Secretary of the RHI, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Bishop S.T.V Adegbite and others.