First Bank motion dismissed by court — GHL

General Hydrocarbons Ltd, has insisted that a Motion on Notice filed by First Bank Plc over the dispute between it and the bank has been effectively dismissed by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on April 29, 2025.

The enrolled court order made available to Vanguard showed that Justice E.O. Obile ruling on the application by First Bank dated March 28, 2025, dismissed the motion and ordered the Deputy Chief Registrar to serve parties copy the order.

“The court held.” That the application to withdraw Motions on Notice dated and filed 25″ March, 2025; dated and filed on 28″ March 2025 and dated and filed on 2™ April, 2025 is granted as prayed.

“That the applications are hereby dismissed accordingly.

“ That the Deputy Chief Registrar/Admiralty Marshall is directed to serve parties who apply for the Orders of the Court with same including the instant order.”