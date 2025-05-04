FIRS launches gender equity initiative for inclusive governance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to institutionalise gender equity within Nigeria’s public sector, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has inaugurated its Gender Desk and the FIRS Women’s Network (WoN).

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS and Patron of the FIRS Women’s Network, stressed that gender equality must be recognised as a strategic imperative vital to sustainable progress.

“This launch is not merely ceremonial; it is an affirmation of our responsibility to lead by example. We must embed gender equity into every policy, every system, and every process,” he stated.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Gender Policy and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 17 (Partnerships). This alignment sets a bold precedent in public sector reform, demonstrating a clear commitment to transforming gender equity commitments into tangible, actionable outcomes.

Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman, underscored the Service’s collaborative efforts with key Ministries and the Corporate Affairs Commission.

According to him, this partnership seeks to establish a nationally recognised definition of women-owned and women-led businesses—an essential step towards shaping inclusive economic policies.

Furthermore, FIRS is adopting gender-responsive planning and budgeting practices to ensure that equity informs decision-making across programmes and resource allocation. Dr Adedeji urged both leadership and staff to embrace this vision, positioning FIRS as a continental model capable of attaining the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Gender Equality Seal.

The newly launched FIRS Women’s Network (WoN) aims to nurture leadership, foster mentorship, and support the professional advancement of women across all levels of the Service. It signifies a renewed commitment to building a workplace where every voice is valued, and every talent is empowered to thrive.

“True service demands not only excellence but fairness, ensuring that every voice is heard and every potential is realised,” Dr Adedeji reaffirmed.