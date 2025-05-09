Firm unveils flexible land plan to empower low-income Nigerians

By Tunde Oso

To redefine access to real estate in Nigeria, SpreadHomes Properties Limited has unveiled an initiative aimed at making land ownership attainable for everyday Nigerians, particularly those in the low and middle income brackets.

The initiative, “Land Ownership Made Easy,” offers flexible and affordable payment plans tailored to the financial realities of ordinary citizens.

Speaking during an interview, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Austin-Chris Nkechinyere, emphasized that the programme is designed to break down long-standing barriers to property ownership.

She explained that Nigerians can now purchase land by paying as little as ₦2,750 daily, ₦19,270 weekly, or ₦85,250 monthly, depending on their preferred structure.

“We created the ‘Land Ownership Made Easy’ scheme to show that everyone—whether a market trader, teacher, or civil servant—deserves a shot at owning land,” Nkechinyere said. “This is more than real estate; it’s about empowerment.”

The initiative underscores SpreadHomes’ mission to transform land acquisition from a distant aspiration into a realistic achievement for the average Nigerian.

With an approach rooted in accessibility, transparency, and customer-centric service, the company seeks to address the growing housing gap across the country.

As part of its growth strategy, SpreadHomes is working to expand its operations across all 36 states of Nigeria and eventually to international markets.

The company is also focused on developing affordable residential estates that combine quality infrastructure, modern amenities, and long-term value for homeowners.

“Our goal is to bridge the housing gap by not just providing land but by delivering value-rich estates that families can proudly call home,” Nkechinyere said.

What distinguishes SpreadHomes in Nigeria’s competitive real estate sector is its innovative payment model, commitment to affordable land packages, and an ethical foundation built on accountability and transparency.

According to Nkechinyere, these pillars are central to the firm’s relationship with clients.

“Our clients are not just numbers to us—they’re partners in a shared vision,” she noted. “We are building more than homes; we’re building trust and opportunity.”

Nkechinyere’s journey into real estate began in 2018, when she worked as a sales representative at a reputable firm.

In 2023, she co-founded SpreadHomes with her husband, Mr. Austin-Chris Chinonso, combining faith, vision, and a deep passion for people. Since then, the couple has turned their shared dream into one of Nigeria’s most promising real estate ventures.

“By the grace of God, we’ve hit significant milestones in a short time,” Nkechinyere said. “And we’re just getting started.”

SpreadHomes’ inclusive real estate model offers new hope to thousands of Nigerians who have long been excluded from property ownership. With “Land Ownership Made Easy,” the company is not only democratizing access to land but also reshaping the future of real estate in Nigeria.