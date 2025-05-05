Firm targets smarter fuel delivery with launch of Bellazir Energy

A new player has entered Nigeria’s energy logistics sector with the launch of Bellazir Energy, a company aiming to address last-mile fuel distribution challenges across the country.

The firm, founded by Christabel Chioma Aniemeka, was unveiled at an event in Lagos attended by regulators, industry stakeholders, and members of the media.

Aniemeka, who has previously worked with Waltersmith Group, said Bellazir Energy was established to offer reliable and environmentally-conscious fuel delivery to both businesses and households.

She noted that the company intends to leverage technology and data to improve operational efficiency and sustainability in fuel logistics.

“I never imagined owning a petroleum product delivery company. But destiny charted this path,” she said, describing the venture as shaped by resilience and opportunity.

Although Nigeria is one of Africa’s top petroleum producers, inefficiencies in fuel distribution—especially to end-users—continue to impact supply and pricing. Bellazir Energy aims to fill this gap by focusing on last-mile delivery using a logistics model it says will prioritize speed and reliability.

Notably, the story of Bellazir Energy’s launch was spotlighted by the Special Adviser on Communication Strategy and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Collins Omokaro, a respected voice in public communication and advocacy.

Omokaro, known for spotlighting innovation and gender inclusion, praised the initiative for its relevance to Nigeria’s evolving energy needs.

Aniemeka, who holds a degree in Political Science and Public Administration as well as several professional certifications, said the company is built on values of integrity, sustainability, and customer focus.

Industry observers say the firm’s success will depend on its ability to scale operations while maintaining delivery standards and environmental goals.