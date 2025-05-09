Firm seals deal with Lagos bus services on medical emergency response

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Kasi Healthcare Nigeria Limited has been awarded a 365-day Medical Emergency Response, MER contract by Lagos Bus Services Limited, LBSL.

The contract commenced in second quarter of 2025 to extends Kasi Healthcare’s footprint in providing rapid medical response solutions for public infrastructure and transportation systems across Nigeria.

The firm in a statement said it would deliver on-call medical personnel, occupational health services, and ambulance coverage at the Oshodi and Yaba Bus Terminals—two of Lagos’ most critical transit hubs under the agreement.

The scope includes deployment of certified doctors and ambulance drivers, emergency drug and equipment supply, and a call-off ambulance service supporting the wider LBSL network across the city.

Speaking, founder/ Chief Medical Director of Kasi Healthcare, Dr. Dayo Osholowu, said that the firm has grown into a trusted name in high-risk medical operations and mobile care delivery.

He stated: “Our mission is simple—do more for healthcare in Nigeria, wherever time-critical intervention can save lives. This partnership with LBSL ensures commuters in Lagos have access to the same high quality care we deliver in offshore, aviation, and sports environment.

Osholowu who doubles as emergency and Sports Medicine Specialist, added that this public-sector win, builds on Kasi Healthcare’s core MER business, which in 2024 was driven by: 56 percent of revenues from oil and gas, including Shell Nigeria 21 percent from aeromedical operations 22 percent from global sports partnerships, including its role as MER provider for NBA Africa, the league’s first international expansion across six African countries.

Kasi Healthcare is a designated Aeromedical Provider by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), operating Air Ambulance services from Lagos and Port Harcourt Airports. The company also serves over 20 rescue stations in Lagos and 20 cities across West Africa, enabling regional coverage for offshore, industrial, and urban emergency response.

It is also a training partner of the American Heart Association through its affiliation with ADAC HEMS Academy in Germany, ensuring continuous upskilling and international certification for its medical personnel.