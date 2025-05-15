Fire outbreak disrupts services at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, no lives lost

By Chioma Ibinna

Panic gripped staff, patients, and residents on Thursday after a fire broke out at the Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital in Lagos. The fire temporarily halted medical services and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The inferno began around 3:00 p.m. and was said to have started from the nurses’ call room on the second floor of the three-storey building before spreading to adjoining areas, including the prenatal, postnatal, and paediatric wards.

According to eyewitnesses, thick black smoke billowed from the building, attracting the attention of passers-by and residents who quickly alerted emergency services.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Bamidele Mostapha, confirmed that no lives were lost despite the disruption caused by the fire.

“Everything happened around 3 p.m., and we thank God the state fire service came to our rescue. While we were struggling to ensure that no life was lost by moving all patients — we had more than 100 lives within the MCC — we did not lose any life,” he said.

“All my staff were okay. The fire service came in on time, in less than 10 minutes after we called them. And in less than five minutes of their arrival, they put out the fire,” he added.

Mostapha expressed appreciation to the state government, saying, “We need to appreciate the state government for putting in place an efficient fire service that can withstand the test of time.”

He noted that although there was no loss of life, some damage was recorded. “We are talking of a fire outbreak; there is no way there won’t be some form of damage here and there. But we have to thank God that no life was lost. Every other damage can be handled.”

When asked about the extent of the damage, the medical director explained that it affected “just half of the second floor.”

He added that the Ministry of Health would carry out a proper assessment.

“For now, I can’t say precisely what the cost of the fire is. I will allow the ministry to come in tomorrow to conduct a basic investigation so we can prevent future occurrences,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Director, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident and described it as a minor fire outbreak.

According to her, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully doused a minor fire incident that occurred in a nursing room on the second floor of the main three-storey building at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, located on Iju Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos.

“The fire, which was reported at approximately 15:20 hours, was quickly controlled, preventing significant damage to the busy healthcare facility. The incident was contained to the room where it originated.

“Normal operations have resumed, and medical services to the public continue uninterrupted. No casualties were recorded. An investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced.”

Nursing mothers and infants were among those safely evacuated during the incident, with medical personnel commended for their swift response in ensuring patient safety.

