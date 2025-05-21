Fire Disasters: Lagos loses N19.52bn in property, 19 lives in one year

FILE IMAGE

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property worth N19.52 billion was destroyed in 1,952 fire incidents across Lagos State between 2024 and the present, while assets valued at N117.12 billion were successfully salvaged. Tragically, 19 lives were also lost during this period.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, on Wednesday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja. The event marked the second anniversary of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Dr. Obafemi Hamzat administration.

Oyerinde emphasized the urgent need for enhanced fire safety practices and heightened public awareness to prevent such devastating incidents.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded to a total of 1,952 emergency fire-related calls during the period under review,” he stated. “Regrettably, 578 of these were false alarms, which not only diverted vital resources but also endangered lives by delaying genuine emergency response efforts.”

Despite the challenges, the Commissioner reported that the state’s firefighting efforts successfully saved property worth over N117.12 billion and rescued 450 individuals from various fire scenes.

He also confirmed that 19 fatalities were recorded from the incidents—a figure he described as “painful and a stark reminder of the risks faced daily by our emergency teams.”

To strengthen fire prevention measures, Oyerinde noted that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had intensified its inspection and public education campaigns. A total of 7,870 facilities were inspected, and 7,039 fire safety certificates were issued to establishments including hotels, schools, hospitals, fuel stations, and industrial facilities.

Additionally, the agency organized 450 public enlightenment activities, ranging from media engagements to fire safety education in schools.

Despite commendable efforts, Oyerinde acknowledged ongoing challenges. “The rise in prank calls and attacks on fire personnel by hoodlums during operations remain a serious concern,” he said, adding that the government is working with security agencies and lawmakers to prosecute offenders.

He disclosed that while the agency currently has 932 uniformed personnel and 30 non-uniformed staff, no new recruitment was made in 2024. To improve staff welfare and motivation, allowances were increased, and two new fire stations were commissioned during the year under review.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Oyerinde stated that Lagos State remains dedicated to investing in fire service infrastructure, training, and community education to minimize preventable losses and enhance emergency response capacity across the state.