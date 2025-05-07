FiguresHub Africa calls for urgent action to bridge Africa’s digital divide

By Juliet Umeh

As Africa stands on the brink of a digital revolution, an information and communication technology, ICT, FiguresHub Africa is urging governments, development agencies, and private sector leaders to take bold action in closing the continent’s widening digital divide.

With Africa projected to account for 42 percent of the world’s youth by 2030, the stakes have never been higher. Millions of young Africans remain disconnected from the digital economy, not for lack of talent, but due to a lack of access to digital education and infrastructure.

Co-Founder of FiguresHub Africa, Vincent Didanda said: “Every day, we meet brilliant, driven individuals who have the will but not the way. They don’t lack ambition; they lack access.”

Founded in 2022, Didanda explained that FiguresHub Africa delivers affordable and accessible training in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Software Development, and more, transforming lives through job-ready skills, mentorship, and career support.

He said: “The platform also runs Kstudy Learning, introducing digital literacy and STEM education to children aged five–17, and FiguresHub PRO, which upskills professionals in the public and private sectors.

“But despite its impact, scaling remains a challenge. We cannot do this alone, the vision is bigger than us.”

FiguresHub Africa is calling on governments to integrate programmes into empowerment strategies.

It also wants donors and nongovernmental organizations, NGOs to fund scholarships and rural outreach and corporate partners to support through CSR.

It also wants individuals to sponsor youth through Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers.

The company stated that with the right partnerships, it foresees a future where every African youth can access global tech opportunities right from home.

It said: “A 17-year-old in Kano can learn Data Analytics online and work remotely for a tech company in Canada. A young girl in Port Harcourt can develop apps that solve local health challenges. Young people across Africa can code, innovate, and lead in shaping the global tech economy. This vision is not a dream.

It is a possibility, if acted upon now.

It added: “Africa does not lack potential. It only lacks access. With the right investments, we can create the next generation of global tech leaders right here, at home.”