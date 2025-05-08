FG’ll continue to partner with Anambra govt to harness it’s huge potentialities – Tinubu

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State and President Bola Tinubu.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Ndi Anambra that federal government would continue to partner with the state to harness it’s huge potentialities.

Tinubu who gave this assurance in Awka, during his one-day state working visit to Anambra state where he commissioned some projects completed by Governor Soludo administration, said such a partnership would come through progressive ideological alliance.

According to the president, “Our diversity will lead us to prosperity. So, we are going to work together”.

On the request by Governor Soludo for the federal government to assist Anambra state in completing the Onitsha River Port for ease of business, tackling erosion menace which he said has claimed about 30 percent of the entire state land mass and poor state of federal roads in the state, as well as the completion of Anambra/Kogi/Abuja highwsy, Tinubu noted that all these requests would be compiled into a blue print and referred to the appropriate ministries for proper attention.

Tinubu commended Anambra state traditional rulers council led by it’s Chairman, Igwe Chidubem Iweka III of Obosi Kingdom for conferring on him a chieftaincy title of Dike-Si-Mba (strong man from another town) and praised them for their unity of purpose.

Earlier, Governor Soludo had in a welcome address, commended Tinubu for agreeing to visit Anambra, despite the fact that the state is not an APC controlled one.

According to Soludo, all progressives are one indivisible entity, except that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, which is older than the All Progressives Congress, APC, is controlling the state, while APC is controlling the centre.

“I am an unrepentant federalist, and I am committed to progressivism. In Anambra, we are firmly and comfortably progressive. APGA is ideologically and strategically aligning with the centre, which is the APC. In other words, both progressives are working together for the common good of Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians”, said Soludo.

Soludo pledged to Tinubu for a week or two in Anambra state if he would like to relocate Aso Rock to Awka to which Tinubu replied: “give me a parcel of land in Awka so that when I retire, I will come and live with you”.

Confering him with the Chieftancy title of Dike-Si-Mba, Igwe Iweka, on behalf of all the traditional rulers in Anambra state, commended Tinubu for his renewed agenda and informed him that they would like Soludo to continue for a second time in office in order to consolidate all the structures he had initiated in this his first tenure.

In their welcome speeches, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Southeast Zone; Chief Emeka Offor, Chairman, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC; Chief Emeka Sibeudu, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, among others, praised Tinubu for his renewed agenda so far and urged him to tackle insecurity and other vices to improve the economic situation in the country.

Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, Alex Otti of Abia state, Peter Mbah of Enugu state, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state, Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and Governors of Borno, Ogun, Gombe and Delta states were also in Anambra, just as Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, Senators Victor Umeh, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Ambassador Biaca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, were equally in attendance.