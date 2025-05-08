FG to promote production of Biomedical equipment

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal government has pledged to support the production medical equipment for both national and international consumption.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Adekunle Salako made the pledge shortly after inspecting the hospital equipment produced by the Biomedical Engineering Students of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu, FUAHSE.

Speaking before the Senate members of the University, Salako said that he was impressed with the medical equipment manufactured by the students of the University, noting that while he was in the private medical practice, he found those equipment useful and reliable.

He urged the university to take seriously the training of medical manpower, disclosing the President Bola Tinubu’s administration prioritizes healthcare and wants to produce more health professionals for the consumption of Nigeria and foreign countries.

“Therefore the university occupies a big space and has a responsibility to help the Federal Government to achieve this laudable goal,” Salako said.

He urged the lectures of the University to see it as an urgent matter to ensure diligent training of the health professionals, stressing that federal government is committed to support the University in transforming it’s medical center particularly with electronic medical records.

“The Federal government will support all the projects that are ongoing in the university. The Biomedical Engineering will be supported to produce equipment that are of international standard. We will push it higher to a level that it can get international patronage to boost revenue generation.

“I’m satisfied that the University is moving in the right direction and I assure of my support and that of the ministry. The Vice Chancellor is making sacrifices and I encourage him to continue to have fulfillment in the job to produce a new set of generation that the can make the nation proud,” Salako said.

The Minister was conferred with an Honorary Distinguished Fellowship by the Senate of the University.