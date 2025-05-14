FG to curb menace of Japa syndrome before December – Umoh

House of Representatives’ Committee on Health Institutions on Oversight Function Visit to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday in Lagos

The Chaiman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Health Institutions, Dr Patrick Umoh, says the Federal Government will have a roundtable with stakeholders to address the issue of Japa syndrome before December 2025.

Umoh disclosed this during the Committee’s Oversight Function visit to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He described the issue of Japa syndrome as worrisome, saying that the Federal Government was prospecting to have anational colloquium to address it.

According to him, the national colloquium, which will comprise critical stakeholders, will focus on how to improve welfare of the doctors to encourage them stay in the country to practice.

“The japa syndrome is something we are all worried about; we have raised the concerns and we are prospecting to have a national colloquium to address the issue before the end of the year.

“As a committee, we partner with stakeholders to find ways to improve the welfare of the doctors and also to get people committed to the country; it’s not just about money, it is also about patriotism.

“So, on the part of government, we will also see how to intervene using the framework of legislation to see that the system is better for all us. Then, we will also incentivise so that doctors can interested in working for their country

“These are symbiotic things that must be assimilated by doctors so that we can help our country. So, we will look at the real issues and see what interventions are possible,” Umoh said.

Umoh assured the commitment of the committee to fostering the growth of the hospital as a pioneer hospital servicing Nigerians.

He noted that the committee would continually partner the hospital to improve its power supply and ensure provision of a steadfast alternative power.

He commended the Chief Medical Director (CMD) and hospital management for their efforts and commitment toward improving infrastructures, urging them to do more in the interest of Nigerians.

“We are happy to be here; to fulfill the mandate of the people of Nigeria in the health sector. As parliamentarians, it is our call to engage on robust oversight and to reassess what our health Institutions are doing.

“We have gone round the facilities and have also looked at the documents as they affect the hospital; we are impressed that the place is neat and the ongoing projects.

“We also commend the efforts of partners and philanthropists who have partnered the hospital to improve infrastructure and support to the poorest of the poor – masses.

” I understand it’s a pioneer hospital, looking at the age of the hospital; most of the structures are dilapidated and required intervention.

“We will continue to engage, particularly in the area of power, to provide a steady alternative power supply so that the entire hospital can be powered. As a tertiary health Institution, it should be at the apex of giving Nigerians healthcare service delivery,” Umoh said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Dr Adeshola Adedayo, advised the hospital to occasionally organise a ‘thank you’ programme to appreciate all the partners and philanthropists, that have supported or donated to LUTH.

Adedayo said that such gesture was necessary as it would spur others to come and partner or donate to the hospital, thereby improve healthcare services, as the government could not do everything.

Speaking, CMD, LUTH, Dr Wasiu Adeyemo, appreciated the committee for the visit, saying that hospital anticipated good outcomes from the visit.

Adeyemo lamented that the hospital was facing both internal and external Japa syndrome challenge.

According to him, most of the staff are leaving the hospital to go and work with the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), as the renumeration offered by LASUTH is higher than that offered by the Federal Government.

“As a matter of fact, there is need to increase the salary and overall welfare of the doctors not only to curb external Japa syndrome, but to also discourage our doctors from going to LASUTH to practice, ” Adeyemo said.