FG to commission ‘completed part’ of phase one Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway today

By Dennis Agbo

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi has disclosed that the completed part of Phase I, Section I (30 km of 750 km) of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be commissioned on Saturday.

According to the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji, the ceremony will take place at KM 8 of the project (Jakande Estate Area in Lagos State on Saturday, May 31st 2025.

The Minister further disclosed that President Tinubu is also expected to virtually commission other completed Renewed Hope signature projects within Southern Nigeria.

Such projects, it was disclosed, include the Ahmadu Bello to Eleko Village Area in Lekki Peninsula, the

dualization of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt – Ahoada in Rivers State, the rehabilitated, reconstruction and expansion Works on Lagos-Ibadan dual Carriageway, the rehabilitated Alesi – Ugep (Iyamoyung-Ugep) Section in Cross River State, the reconstructed Collapsed Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market Enugu – Port Harcourt -Road in Enugu State, among another project

The Coastal Highway, which was President Tinubu’s initiative 27 years ago with an enduring vision to expand the transportation ecosystem, improve accessibility along the coastal communities of nine States of Nigeria.

It was also initiated to foster regional integration and social cohesion, and stimulate inclusive development that is resilient and sustainable as one of the four Renewed Hope Legacy Projects started by President Tinubu.

“Today, as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a dream conceived has become a dream actualized,” Umahi said.