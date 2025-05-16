FG promises access to eye care for every Nigerian

Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, says the Federal Government will ensure that every Nigerian has access to the eye care they need.

Salako said this in Abuja on Thursday at the Eyeball Summit organised by the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit’s theme was “Shaping the Future of Eye Care in Nigeria: Strengthening Systems Through Strategic Alliances”.

According to Salako, the theme is quite apt and aligns with the ministry’s current line of investment in the health sector.

He said that it also aligned with the overall goal of the Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure that Nigerians are provided with the healthcare they need at any point in time without financial hardship.

He said that in the face of rising challenges, such as the increasing burden of visual impairment and the growing demand for eye care services, the ministry may not address the issue of eye health in isolation.

“By working together, we can ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of their geographical location or economic status, has access to the eye care they need.

“This summit serves as an important platform to collectively strategise and propose concrete solutions that can strengthen the eye care system in Nigeria.

“It can not be optimally productive without strategic alliances, collaboration and cooperation.

“It is through partnerships that we can pool resources, share expertise and develop innovative solutions to overcome the gaps in eye care provision,” Salako said .

According to him, it will include increasing awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups and ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and human resources are in place to support the delivery of services.

He said that the partnership would also promote eye-health-friendly policies and provide continuous professional development training to ensure that eye-health carers are up to date in their knowledge and skills.

“The government is committed to ensuring that you have the necessary tools, policies, and an enabling environment to carry out your work effectively.

“Under this administration, we will continue to expand access to affordable eye care services, which are critical in a country where a large proportion of the population live in underserved areas,” he said.

Dr Obinna Awiaka, Registrar of the board, said that the summit was a testament to their collective commitment, resilience, and aspiration.

Awiaka said that it symbolised the board’s relentless pursuit of excellence, the prioritisation of knowledge, innovation, partnership, and an unyielding devotion to preserving and enhancing the gift of sight for all Nigerians.

According to him, in an era marked by rapid technological change, shifting patient needs, and complex healthcare challenges, it is imperative that the custodians of vision health stay ahead of the curve.

“We must constantly evolve, embracing innovation while upholding the highest ethical and professional standards.

“The theme speaks to a fundamental truth: No single entity, no matter how skilled or committed, can achieve transformative change alone,” he said. (NAN)