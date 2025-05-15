FG plans housing scheme to curb Japa syndrome among health workers

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has announced plans to construct 10,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Medic City initiative, aimed at curbing the mass migration of medical and healthcare professionals, popularly known as the ‘Japa syndrome.’

The initiative seeks to provide affordable, high-quality housing to healthcare workers nationwide, addressing one of the key factors driving the brain drain in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The announcement was made during a stakeholders’ interactive engagement meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The event, organised by the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative for Medical and Healthcare Workers, brought together the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and representatives of professional health associations and unions.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aliyu Oroji Wammako, Chairman of the initiative, who was represented by Mrs. Mercy Iyortyer, Deputy President of REDAN, emphasized the project’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

Dr. Wammako highlighted the urgency of the initiative, stating, “Over the years, we have witnessed an alarming exodus of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel seeking better opportunities abroad. This brain drain continues to weaken our healthcare system and deprive the nation of vital expertise needed to build a healthier and more resilient future.”

He further explained that the initiative is designed to address the root causes of the brain drain, including poor access to affordable housing, challenging working conditions, and limited professional growth opportunities.

“This is not just a housing project; it is a national commitment to honouring those who dedicate their lives to the wellbeing of others,” he added.

Dr. Wammako expressed hope for the future, saying, “Let us imagine a Nigeria where our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers feel recognised, supported, and empowered.

“By providing affordable homes and creating enabling environments, we are laying the groundwork for a more robust healthcare system.

“This initiative reflects President Tinubu’s vision of renewed hope, a vision where every citizen, regardless of profession, has the opportunity to thrive.”

He further urged stakeholders to embrace the shared mission.

“Together, we can curb the ‘Japa’ syndrome and pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for Nigeria,” Wammako stated.

The initiative is a direct response to the alarming exodus of healthcare professionals, which has left Nigeria’s healthcare system in a critical state. Over the past five years, more than 16,000 doctors, 15,000 nurses, and 5,208 pharmacists have migrated abroad in search of better opportunities.

Prince Akintoye Adeoye, President and Chairman of REDAN, described the initiative as a landmark effort to provide affordable and dignified housing for healthcare professionals.

He emphasized REDAN’s commitment to ensuring transparency and sustainability.

“We aim to build systems of delivery that are bankable, transparent, and sustainable. From planning to funding, and from delivery to occupancy, each step must reflect a shared sense of purpose and responsibility,” he said.

To address these issues, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) will provide the housing units through a rent-to-own scheme at a subsidized mortgage rate of 6% per annum, with repayment spread over up to 30 years. This is significantly lower than the rates offered by commercial institutions, which can be as high as 30%.

Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Sadiq, National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative for Medical and Healthcare Workers, stated that the project would be demand-driven to ensure effective planning and allocation.

He emphasized the need for strict monitoring and evaluation.

“We have a responsibility to monitor and evaluate the implementation to ensure that structural standards are upheld. These houses will be allocated to qualified beneficiaries through a smooth and transparent process,” Sadiq noted.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Federal Government to enhance welfare and sustainability in the healthcare sector.

By addressing the housing needs of medical professionals, the government aims to promote stability, encourage retention, and ultimately strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.