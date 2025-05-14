FG picks NACCIMA boss, others for African Union MSME Forum

Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

The Federal Government has named President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Dele Oye, and other key stakeholders as members of an oversight committee for Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, Forum.

In a statement, yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that President Bola Tinubu approved the committee, which will coordinate preparations for the continental event scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 23 to 27, 2025.

Nkwocha said the oversight committee would be chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, while other members include trhe Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

He listed other members of the committee to include top executives of key agencies, including the Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, Mrs Aisha Rimi; MD Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi; Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr Zacch Adedeji; MD/CEO NEXIM BANK, Mr Abba Bello; DG SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii; President NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, and Deputy Director (African Union Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Anthony N. Alonwu.”

The statement added: “The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs (Office of the Vice President), Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, will serve as the host country coordinator and secretary of the committee.”

The AU MSME Forum, according to the statement, was initiated as an annual event by the African Union Commission, AUC, to serve as a strategy to empower Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises, develop intra-African value chains, and bolster regional trade.

“While the hosting rights are rotated among African member countries, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia, respectively, have hosted the first three sessions of the forum since its introduction in 2022,” it added.