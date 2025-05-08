FG opens NITDA South East regional office in Enugu

…says it will serve as a hub for digital skills development and technical talent initiatives

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) South East Zonal Office in Enugu to drive the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking at the unveiling in GRA, Enugu, on Wednesday, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, described the new office as a hub for digital skills development and home to initiatives like the 3 Million Technical Talent program.

Dr. Tijani highlighted that the office would also support startups, promote indigenous tech solutions, and provide regulatory advisory to help local businesses thrive. He praised Governor Peter Mbah for positioning Enugu as a leading frontier for innovation within two years of his administration.

“This commissioning is more than just opening a building; it is a bridge between national policy and local potential. It marks a strategic move under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to decentralize opportunity and unlock Nigeria’s digital economy across all regions,” Tijani stated.

He emphasized that bringing NITDA closer to the Southeast signifies that innovation should not be centralized but should grow alongside local communities, adding that Enugu is at the forefront of this transformation.

Governor Peter Mbah, during the tape-cutting ceremony, stressed the urgent need to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from oil dependency, pointing to the technology sector as a key driver of economic growth. He described the new NITDA office as a platform for Nigerian youths to acquire lifelong digital skills that will prepare them for the global economy.

“Opportunities alone are not enough; we must harness them. This building represents a pathway for our youths to improve themselves and contribute to a diversified economic future,” Mbah said.

Dr. Tijani concluded by encouraging young innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs in the Southeast to utilize the NITDA office as a platform to grow their ideas and reach global markets.