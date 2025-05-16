FG needs action, not more promises to restore trust – PFN

President Bola Tinubu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to prioritise visible, tangible action over rhetoric in addressing the nation’s deepening socioeconomic and political challenges.

Speaking at the close of a four-day leadership retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, PFN National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, emphasised that while prayers remain central to the fellowship’s mission, Nigeria’s current crisis demands strategic leadership and execution of policies, not just promises.

“Our perspective at PFN is that Nigeria needs divine intervention. As a spiritual body, we are committed to praying for the country and the government. However, prayers must be accompanied by decisive action from leadership,” Bakare stated during a press briefing on Thursday.

He lamented the worsening state of security and economic hardship, marked by rising inflation and the soaring cost of living.

While acknowledging recent steps taken by the federal government, such as the approval of forest guards and the proposed use of technology for border security, Bakare stressed that these initiatives must be backed by visible commitment and timely execution.

“These are promising policies, but the government must prove to Nigerians that it is serious about implementation,” he said.

“It should not just be about what the government says, it must be about what the government is doing.

“Only then will the people’s trust be restored and the economy begin to recover.”

Bakare, who also leads the Jesus is Life World Outreach Ministries in Zaria, Kaduna State, called for a dual approach of dialogue and decisive action in governance, particularly in tackling insecurity and unemployment.

“When people are engaged meaningfully, there will be fewer idle hands to recruit into criminal activities. Let the evidence of commitment be visible; we will back it up with prayers, and Nigeria will be better for it,” he added.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, who attended the retreat, commended PFN President Bishop Wale Oke for maintaining a principled yet non-confrontational stance in engaging with the government. The governor also requested continued prayer support for his administration.

The Uyo retreat marked the first under Bishop Oke’s second term, which began on February 11. Past retreats were held in Nasarawa and Oyo states. According to Bakare, the gathering served to align the PFN’s national leadership with the President’s vision, enhance internal collaboration, and seek divine direction for Nigeria.

Bakare noted that over 90% of the PFN’s national executives participated in the retreat, with more than 70% arriving on the opening day, Monday, May 12. He also acknowledged the presence of PFN patriarch, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who played a foundational role in the fellowship’s formation and inspired the choice of Uyo as the retreat venue.