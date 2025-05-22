FG launches campaign to change Nigerians mindset about credit facility

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Federal Government through Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, CREDICORP, has kick started a cultural reorientation campaign in Kano to sensitize Nigerians on window opportunities to collect credits in order to move them out of poverty circle and better their lives.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Nwagba, said the campaign is to change the mindset and perceptions of Nigerians against collecting credits.

Nwagba said Nigerians should not see credits as bad or trap but as a tool for growth.

According to him, “CREDICORP, established under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a national institution working to democratize access to consumer credit for all hardworking Nigerians. Through its mandate, the Corporation enables Nigerians to acquire essential goods and services—such as locally assembled vehicles, solar solutions, and home improvement products—on credit, rather than relying on limited cash-based transactions.

“This campaign represents the third pillar of CREDICORP’s national strategy Cultural Reorientation which complements the Corporation’s other pillars, Infrastructure and Capital. In the last year this has already been demonstrated through the rollout of impactful initiatives such as Project S.C.A.L.E (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises), which channels consumer credit toward the purchase of goods and services from local vendors and manufacturers to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic industries; the C.A.L.M. Fund (Credit Access for Light and Mobility), which provides credit for CNG vehicle conversions and solar home systems; and YouthCred, a national programme offering responsible, affordable credit to young Nigerians at the very start of their economic lives beginning with 100,000 NYSC members.

“Cultural Reorientation is CREDICORP’s effort to shift long-standing perceptions around credit—helping Nigerians see it not as a trap, but as a tool for growth. The programme reorients the public through a mix of community training sessions, digital sensitization campaigns, and on-ground activation events designed to promote responsible borrowing and financial literacy. It also engages financial institutions, encouraging a transition from traditional collateral-heavy models to more inclusive credit assessment methods that better reflect the realities of everyday Nigerians,” Nwagba said.

The event was attended by Kano State government representative, leaders of market associations, trade cooperatives, and participating Financial Institutions.

Participants at the activation were sensitized on: What consumer credit is and how it works, including both interest-based and non-interest financing options. The difference between responsible credit use and harmful debt. The long-term value of building and maintaining a verifiable credit history. How CREDICORP partners with financial institutions both traditional and non-interest providers to expand access to affordable and culturally appropriate credit solutions.