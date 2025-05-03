FG, Emirates sign MoU to boost inbound tourism

By Dickson Omobola

Ministry of Art Culture Tourism and the Creative Economy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Emirates to attract more international visitors to Nigeria.

The agreement was signed at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market by Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Centre, Adil Al Ghaith; and Special Assistant to the Minister on Sub-National Development and Tourism, Mr Abiola Abdulkareem; in the presence of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, alongside other senior officials.

Commenting on the signing, Adnan Kazim said: “Since resuming operations to Lagos in October 2024, we have focused on deepening our strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors. This partnership with the Nigerian Tourism Ministry solidifies our commitment to driving international travellers to experience the country’s fascinating history, its urban cities, the untapped, stunning natural world and, of course, the warm hospitality that characterizes Nigerian culture.”

In her remarks, Musawa said: “This partnership with Emirates marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s tourism sector. It serves as a critical springboard for driving inbound tourism as we work towards delivering on our Destination 2030 Soft Power Initiative, endorsed by Mr. President to position Nigeria as a global leader in culture, heritage, and creativity. Strengthening strategic alliances with international stakeholders like Emirates not only opens new gateways for visitors but also empowers local communities, stimulates economic growth, and showcases Nigeria’s extraordinary cultural tapestry to the world.”

Meanwhile, under the MoU, Emirates would help to promote inbound tourism to Nigeria from key markets on its network, encouraging travellers to experience the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Both partners would also develop programmes for trade partners, hoteliers and tour operators, to showcase Africa as well as exploring incentives, familiarisation trips and other marketing initiatives.