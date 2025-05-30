FG donates life jackets to LASWA to enhance waterways Safety

By Godwin Oritse

In a move to strengthen Inland water transport, safety Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday donated a substantial number of life jackets to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).



The donation ceremony took place at LASWA’s headquarters at the Five Cowries Terminal in Lagos, reinforcing the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to establish safe and efficient water transport systems nationwide, with a special focus on Lagos State, the busiest waterways hub in Nigeria.



This initiative highlights the crucial importance of safety in our nation’s water transport sector, particularly as we ramp up efforts to unlock the vast economic potential of the blue economy.



The life jackets donation strengthens LASWA’s existing safety initiatives and supports Lagos State’s ongoing campaign to promote the essential use of life jackets among all waterways users.



The event also showcased a live demonstration on the proper use of life jackets, complemented by an intensive public sensitization drive on water safety, coordinated by LASWA in collaboration with agencies such as NIWA, the Marine Police, and officials from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.



This donation is a demonstration the robust partnership between federal and state agencies dedicated to ensuring that Nigeria’s waterways are secure, viable alternatives to road transportation while being user-friendly.