FG coughs out N2.2trn on roads, as Umahi likens Tinubu to Biblical Joseph

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has revealed that the President Bola Tinubu administration has so far invested over N2.2 trillion on critical road infrastructure since taking office barely two years ago.

Umahi explained that the funds include those expended on the four legacy projects as well as 260 completed palliative road projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He made this statement while presenting the Tinubu administration’s scorecard on road infrastructure during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The minister stated that the President is set to commission some of the completed road projects as part of the activities marking his second year in office on May 29, 2025.

He maintained that 440 road projects approved under the Tinubu administration are ongoing nationwide. He said, “In just two years, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has completed 260 palliative road projects nationwide, costing N208 billion.”

“Beyond this,” he added, “29 major infrastructure projects totaling over N2 trillion have been undertaken, demonstrating an unparalleled dedication to revitalizing our national infrastructure.”

“The sheer number of ongoing road projects — 440 across the country — is a testament to Mr. President’s vision and unwavering resolve to connect our communities and boost economic activities.”

Umahi went further to liken President Bola Tinubu to the biblical “Joseph the dreamer,” who not only envisioned the future but courageously planned and worked towards it, citing several achievements as evidence.

He explained that when the President tasked him with ensuring the realization of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, he drew inspiration from the Eko Atlantic project, which became one of the legacies of the Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu’s administration (1999–2007).

He also praised the President’s vision that inspired the award and the commencement of the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, a project conceptualized over 47 years ago during the Shehu Shagari-led administration.

Umahi said, “Mr. President is a man of courage. I call him Joseph the dreamer, and God has helped him turn his dreams into reality. I commend him very highly.”

He added, “The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry Highway. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years

ago. It was initially planned as Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalized President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry.”

Umahi explained that only a person with great courage and the power of dreams could undertake such projects.

The former Ebonyi State Governor further stated that President Tinubu deserves accolades for his unprecedented performance since assuming office in May 2023.

He said, “Under Tinubu’s leadership, our GDP is growing, inflation is decreasing, and our foreign exchange reserves are positively impacted. The World Bank reports that we are no longer indebted to them. Let’s put our hands together for Mr. President, a man of uncommon courage.”

Umahi affirmed that the administration’s legacy projects aimed at improving the nation’s road infrastructure across the six geo-political zones are on track.

He also used the opportunity to criticize the Labour Party and its supporters, many of whom are ardent followers of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The minister said, “I don’t want to be disobedient or a member of the Labour Party, which is very disobedient. I want to commend my Minister of State for Works, my Permanent Secretary, and all the Directors. But the greatest commendation goes to Mr. President.”