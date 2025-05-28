FG commits to unlocking full potential of Nigeria’s industrial transformation

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s industrial transformation through strategic human capital development.

The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, expressed this commitment twhile inaugurating seven planning committees for the forthcoming National Industrial Manpower Summit in Abuja.

Enoh said that the summit marked a decisive step towards repositioning Nigeria’s industrial trajectory through skilled and globally competitive manpower.

“This initiative is not just an event, it is a declaration of intent.

“It signals our collective resolve to ensure Nigeria’s industrial growth is powered by people, skilled, equipped, and future-ready alongside infrastructure and sound policy,” he said.

The minister expressed the ministry’s commitment in positioning Nigeria as a continental hub of industrial excellence.

He said that ongoing reforms were geared toward removing structural bottlenecks, attracting investment, and enhancing value-added production.

“But capital and policy are not enough. We must have a workforce that can power the engines of innovation, manufacturing, and enterprise,”he said.

According to Enoh, the summit will serve as a convergence point for government, industry, academia, and international partners to redesign Nigeria’s industrial skills framework.

“The focus will include curriculum reform, digital literacy, technical certifications, and green economy competencies key to meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, industrialisation has become central to Nigeria’s economic policy, with significant investments being made in vocational training and skills development across the country.

“The President believes that the most important infrastructure of any nation is its people.

“This summit must, therefore, set a generational standard for inclusive industrial growth and meaningful employment,” he said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Adamson Ayinde, said that the summit would help reposition Nigeria’s economy by addressing the industrial manpower gap.

“As Nigeria strives to diversify its economy, the industrial sector becomes a key pillar for sustainable growth.

“However, success in this sector depends on having a skilled, adaptable, and innovative workforce,”he said.

Ayinde highlighted four key objectives for the summit: assessing the current induostrial workforce, engaging stakeholders, formulating strategic policies, and promoting innovation and technology adoption within the sector.

He charged the planning committee to develop an impactful agenda, coordinate stakeholders, mobilise resources, manage logistics, and ensure post-summit follow-up to drive implementation.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Oluwatoyin Ogun, stressed the importance of ending the importation of skilled labour into Nigeria.

He said that the ITF had commenced the retraining of Nigerian artisans under the SUPA programme to meet global standards.

“The ITF fully supports this initiative. It aligns with our mandate and the President’s vision for a skilled workforce that supports economic growth,” Ogun said.

Responding, the Planning Committee Chairman, Mr Abdulghani Arobo, said that the committee would deliver a transformative summit and fulfil the expectations of all stakeholders.

“This is the first time a national conversation is being held around industrial manpower development.

“We are determined to make this summit a success and to build a new foundation for Nigeria’s industrial future,” he said. 7.

The summit committee includes members from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, ITF, Bank of Industry, NSITF, SMEDAN, labour unions, and the private sector