FG commissions 3,200m litres Gashua Water Supply Scheme in Yobe

….scheme to service over 1m people – Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, yesterday, commissioned 3,200 million litres Gashua Water Supply Scheme at the Gashua Water Works, Filin Tanda, in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The commissioning was done by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, and described it as a significant intervention aimed at resolving the long-standing water supply issues in Gashua and surrounding communities.

According to the Minister, the Gashua Water Supply Project with a capacity of 3,200 million litres per day is expected to serve over 1 million residents with safe, clean, and potable water, and he also emphasized that the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes access to clean water as vital for public health, economic development, and poverty alleviation.

Meanwhile, the Minister made it known key components of the project include; construction of four solar-powered borehole-based water systems—one located within a university campus; the installation of a modern water treatment plant, provision of both surface and elevated water storage tanks, deployment of electro-mechanical and power systems, and the development of a comprehensive transmission and distribution network.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving funding for the Gashua project and expressed appreciation to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Emir of Bade, project contractors, and Ministry staff for their support and collaboration throughout the project’s execution.

However, during the commissioning and handing over the water facility to the Yobe State Government, he (Utsev) urged the State Government to ensure inclusive stakeholder engagement and create an enabling environment for the Yobe State Water Board to sustainably manage the infrastructure for the benefit of the community.

Meanwhile, the Minister also listed other ongoing water supply projects in the state, including the Damaturu Lots A & B Water Supply Projects, the Nguru Water Supply Project, the Fika/Gadaka Water Supply Project, and the Potiskum Water Supply Project.

In his remarks, Yobe State Governor, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, represented by Deputy Governor Hon. Idi Barde Gubana expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for its intervention.

He highlighted the vital role of water in healthcare and socio-economic development, citing water scarcity as a major issue in Northern Yobe. He also referenced ongoing research into possible links between water quality and kidney-related health issues in the region.

Also, the former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, noted that the Gashua Water Supply Scheme was conceived in response to recurring outbreaks of waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water, particularly in Gashua Town. He praised President Tinubu and Prof. Utsev for their commitment to expanding access to clean water for all Nigerians.

Also speaking was the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheelangwah, who congratulated the Government and people of Yobe State, and encouraged the local community to take ownership of the facility to ensure its protection and long-term sustainability.

Other members if the Minister’s entourage include directors of the Ministry, which the Director of Water Supply and Support Services, Mukaila Segun Babarinde presented an overview of the project.