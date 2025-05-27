FG clears over 200,000 passport backlogs, settles ₦28bn debt – Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that the Federal Government has cleared over 200,000 unprocessed passport applications and paid off ₦28 billion in legacy debts — all without additional government funding.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the Access Bank Guest Lecture Series held in Lagos on Monday.

Themed “Dare to Dream, Dare to Innovate,” the lecture focused on the need for visionary leadership, systemic reform and the transformative power of technology in public service.

“Leadership is not about reacting to problems, it is about foreseeing and solving them before they occur. And for that, you must always ask: What is your purpose? How will you execute it? And when is the right time to act?” he said.

Tunji-Ojo credited the achievements to strategic planning, innovation and the deployment of technology across the ministry. Initiatives such as the launch of an e-visa platform, contactless passport renewals for Nigerians abroad, and advanced passenger tracking systems were highlighted as major steps forward.

The minister also spoke about the dire conditions of Nigeria’s correctional facilities, calling for urgent reform. He revealed that over 4,000 inmates remain incarcerated simply because they cannot afford to pay fines as low as ₦50,000.

“This is not a legal crisis, it is a moral one. A society that punishes poverty more harshly than crime has lost its moral compass,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the ministry is collaborating with private donors to secure the release of non-violent inmates and is advocating for a shift in the prison system’s focus, from punishment to rehabilitation.

Planned reforms include digital case tracking, vocational training programs, and partnerships aimed at improving living conditions within correctional facilities.

“A correctional facility must correct, not condemn. Justice without dignity is injustice in disguise,” he said.

Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended the minister’s leadership and innovative approach to governance.

“Innovation is not about big budgets, it is about big thinking,” he said, adding that the minister’s work shows what real public service should look like.

The event brought together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts as part of Access Bank’s broader initiative to promote national transformation through thought leadership and service-oriented dialogue.

Concluding his address, Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to live purposefully and pursue excellence.

“Let Access Bank not just be a financial institution, let it be a philosophy. Let Nigeria not just be a country of potential, let it be a nation of performance. It is time to refine our genius, not just export it,” he said.